How Dave Grohl's Family Publicly Stepped Up In His Time Of Need
Dave Grohl is still in mourning. On March 25, the Foo Fighters frontman lost a bandmate and best friend when Taylor Hawkins died in a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, People reported. The 50-year-old drummer had reportedly suffered pain and discomfort before returning to his room. Hawkins' cause of death has yet to be released, but preliminary testing found several substances in his system, including opioids, according to CNN. Foo Fighters canceled their upcoming performances and returned to the United States, the New York Post reported.
Grohl and Hawkins had a special relationship that went back decades. The two met in the mid-1990s when Hawkins, who played with Alanis Morissette, approached Grohl after a radio show, Grohl told 95.5 KLOS' Matt Pinfield in 2021. They hit it off immediately. When Foo Fighters began looking for a drummer, Grohl called Hawkins to ask whether he knew someone who might be interested, imagining that he wouldn't consider leaving the incredibly successful Morissette. But lo-and-behold, Hawkins told Grohl, "I'm the guy," he recalled. They never looked back.
The chemistry between the two had been undeniable and Grohl has been open about their bond. "Tearing through the room like an F5 tornado of hyperactive joy was Taylor Hawkins, my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man from whom I would take a bullet," Grohl wrote in his 2021 memoir "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," according to Loudwire. Amid his grief, Grohl's family is stepping in to hold down the fort.
Dave Grohl's daughter performed at a pre-Grammys event
Among the Foo Fighters canceled commitments on the heels of Taylor Hawkins' death was its Grammys performance, the New York Post reported. But Dave Grohl's family attended a pre-Grammys party on April 2 to make his presence felt, according to Page Six. Grohl's eldest daughter, Violet, who was born in 2006, even showed off her talents by taking on Joni Mitchell's "Help Me," proving she might have inherited a trait or two from her famous father. Violet attended the MusiCares Person of the Year gala accompanied by her mother, Jordyn Blum, and younger sister, Harper, the report detailed. Mother and daughters were clad in all-black ensembles, symbolizing their own grief for Hawkins.
This isn't the first time Violet demonstrated her singing abilities. The teenager often performs with Grohl and even joined Foo Fighters during their Lollapalooza performance in August to play a cover of "Nausea," by the Los Angeles punk rock band X, according to NME. Violet isn't intimidated by the stage or Foo Fighters' success, having performed alongside her father at the Leeds Festival in 2019, when she was just 13, NME reported.
Grohl couldn't be more proud of his little girl. In fact, he considers her to be the most talented Grohl. "She has perfect pitch, and she has an incredible memory, musical memory. She can pick up an instrument and learn it in, like, a week," he told the "SmartLess" podcast, according to TODAY. "She's a total bada**."