How Dave Grohl's Family Publicly Stepped Up In His Time Of Need

Dave Grohl is still in mourning. On March 25, the Foo Fighters frontman lost a bandmate and best friend when Taylor Hawkins died in a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, People reported. The 50-year-old drummer had reportedly suffered pain and discomfort before returning to his room. Hawkins' cause of death has yet to be released, but preliminary testing found several substances in his system, including opioids, according to CNN. Foo Fighters canceled their upcoming performances and returned to the United States, the New York Post reported.

Grohl and Hawkins had a special relationship that went back decades. The two met in the mid-1990s when Hawkins, who played with Alanis Morissette, approached Grohl after a radio show, Grohl told 95.5 KLOS' Matt Pinfield in 2021. They hit it off immediately. When Foo Fighters began looking for a drummer, Grohl called Hawkins to ask whether he knew someone who might be interested, imagining that he wouldn't consider leaving the incredibly successful Morissette. But lo-and-behold, Hawkins told Grohl, "I'm the guy," he recalled. They never looked back.

The chemistry between the two had been undeniable and Grohl has been open about their bond. "Tearing through the room like an F5 tornado of hyperactive joy was Taylor Hawkins, my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man from whom I would take a bullet," Grohl wrote in his 2021 memoir "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," according to Loudwire. Amid his grief, Grohl's family is stepping in to hold down the fort.