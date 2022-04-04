How Drew Barrymore Made Joanna Gaines' Celebrity Crush Dreams Come True

Joanna Gaines is one of the most famous figures in the home-renovation industry, and there's no doubt that she's the pioneer behind the shiplap trend. From her, fans learned that when in doubt, shiplap it out. Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, appeared on the HGTV hit "Fixer Upper" for several seasons before surprising fans and sharing that they would be moving on from the show that made them famous. It broke hearts at first, but luckily, they didn't stay away from the spotlight for two long, recently pairing up with Discovery to launch their own network.

Joanna also regularly keeps fans updated on many of her projects and shares plenty of glimpses into her family life on Instagram. Her youngest son, Crew Gaines, is one of the most frequent fixtures on her page, and fans go wild for any post that features the pint-sized Gaines family member. Little Crew seems to be following in his parents' footsteps and has a big passion in his life — but instead of home reno, it's plants. "Before the sun sets, he tells his little plants good night and to not let the (bed) bugs bite!" Joanna wrote in March. She accompanied the caption with an adorable video of Crew making his rounds to say hello to the plants.

While Joanna seems to reserve Instagram for business and family, there seems to be no topic that's off-limits during talk show appearances, including celebrity crushes. And you'll never guess who the DIY guru just admitted to crushing on.