Did Joan Collins Throw Subtle Shade At Jane Seymour's Plastic Surgery Claim?

Jane Seymour made headlines for her comments on the work that she has had (or, in this case, allegedly not had) done. The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" actor spoke to the Daily Mail about her appearance, claiming she has never undergone any plastic surgery procedures, which isn't the norm in Tinseltown. "I am unusual in Hollywood in not having any work done, I only know one other actress who hasn't had it — though she might have now!" she shared. Seymour added that her job is one of the main reasons she hasn't had anything done to her body. "I felt as an actress I needed to have all the moving parts moving," she dished. "And I'm at the point in life where it's not all about looking perfect — it's about playing a character."

All seems fair, right? Well, there's just one problem. In a different interview in 2007, Seymour said that she had a few procedures done after giving birth to her twins, including breast implants. "I'd never had a big bust — I always say they had to make smaller implants just for me, but I wanted the shape back," she explained to People, according to the Daily Mail. "Clothes fit and look better. It was a good move." Seymour added that the implants were so small, the doctors had to "special order" them.

In the same interview, she also admitted to a minor eyelift. Now, Joan Collins is throwing some shade at Seymour for not telling the total truth.