What Tom Brady Believes Will Be His Biggest Challenge Yet
Tom Brady knows in both his heart and his mind that he's not done with his football career just yet. Despite Brady making his official retirement announcement back in February, it only took the quarterback a few short weeks to realize that there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. Brady's realizations led him to announce his "unretirement" on March 13. In a tweet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business."
Brady later joked about his unconventional career move on Twitter, teasing the permanently retired Peyton Manning about finally joining Instagram. "I already had an instagram...so I just unretired when I got bored," he wrote with a laughing emoji. While the return of the GOAT might have a lot of his competitors in the NFL shaking in their boots, Brady admits that returning to the big stage for his 23rd season won't be easy. In fact, Brady recently revealed he will be facing his biggest challenge yet.
Tom Brady has aging concerns
Despite all of the attention that Tom Brady puts in to his health, his fitness and even his meal plan with his wife Gisele Bundchen, he knows that returning for another season in the NFL this year might be harder than in the past. Why? Because according to Brady, the bodies of athletes of a certain age will say "no" before their mind does, per People. The outlet notes that Brady is fairly older than his famous counterparts who have retired in recent years, including Philip Rivers, Drew Bees, and Ben Roethlisberger. That said, Brady told People, "I know I'm at the end. But I put myself in this position, and I want to finish strong and at the highest level."
Of course, other notable athletes who have retired from the pro sports just to return again include NBA great Michael Jordan. Even though Jordan said in 1999 that he would never play again, he certainly changed his mind when he signed on to play with the Washington Wizards in 2001. And while Jordan and the Wizards failed to make the playoffs in Jordan's comeback year, Brady says a championship is motivating him every day. He told People, "I think it's just wanting to achieve the ultimate goal and the pursuit of that, of winning a Super Bowl." Brady added, "I want to go out there and have my best year yet." Spoken like a true GOAT, right?