What Tom Brady Believes Will Be His Biggest Challenge Yet

Tom Brady knows in both his heart and his mind that he's not done with his football career just yet. Despite Brady making his official retirement announcement back in February, it only took the quarterback a few short weeks to realize that there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. Brady's realizations led him to announce his "unretirement" on March 13. In a tweet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business."

Brady later joked about his unconventional career move on Twitter, teasing the permanently retired Peyton Manning about finally joining Instagram. "I already had an instagram...so I just unretired when I got bored," he wrote with a laughing emoji. While the return of the GOAT might have a lot of his competitors in the NFL shaking in their boots, Brady admits that returning to the big stage for his 23rd season won't be easy. In fact, Brady recently revealed he will be facing his biggest challenge yet.