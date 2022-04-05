Farrah Abraham Is Launching A Whole New Career

No matter what she does, Farrah Abraham knows how to get people to talk about her. The star began her reality television career on "16 and Pregnant," and since then, fans have followed her every move. Of course, the appearances on the MTV show spiraled into the opportunity to be cast as a series regular on "Teen MomOG," that is, until she had a major falling out with MTV. In 2017, Us Weekly reported that Farrah got the ax because of her career in adult films.

Farrah also released a statement on Instagram about the end of her career on the series that made her famous. "It's been a great 10 year era of Farrah for Teen Mom I always make the most out of life and I'm so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous," she wrote on the post, while making sure to throw a little shade at producers. "I want to add the struggles of being a teen parent were only half the struggles I felt but the other struggles from production."

Though she may not be on our television screens with the "Teen Mom" franchise, that hasn't stopped Farrah from finding other ways to keep her name in the press. In 2022, police arrested Farrah after she allegedly slapped a security guard in Hollywood. Then in March, she checked into rehab, and now that she's out, she has more big plans.