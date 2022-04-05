What Kris Jenner Looks For In A Son-In-Law Is Hilariously On-Brand

With Kim Kardashian in the middle of a divorce and Kendall Jenner not looking to marry just yet, Kris Jenner is laying out the requirements for what she looks for in a son-in-law. "Kind, honest, really rich," Kris said during a game of 5 Second Rule on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on April 5, which drew laughs from Ellen DeGeneres and the audience. "You don't need to be paying for anybody," joked Ellen.

It's not surprising that Kris would want more financial stability from her future son-in-law, as there's a certain wealth status associated with the Kardashians. Per Forbes, the Kar-Jenners have a combined net worth of over $2 billion so the boyfriends — Pete Davidson, Devin Booker, and Travis Scott — would need to work harder to satisfy Kris' "really rich" requirement.

Jokes aside, there's a lot to celebrate in the Kar-Jenner household as Kris did actually gain a new son-in-law in Travis Barker (he's comfortably rich, if you were curious). Kourtney Kardashian married the drummer in Las Vegas on April 4, according to TMZ. Their surprise ceremony will most likely be played out on their new reality series "The Kardashians," which is set to premiere on Hulu on April 14.