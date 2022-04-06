Impractical Jokers Cast Reveals Where They Stand With Joe Gatto Today
"Impractical Jokers" fans were left stunned in late December 2021 when Joe Gatto announced he'd be leaving the cast of the truTV show and parting ways with the comedy group known as The Tenderloins. The star announced the surprising news on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of himself on stage while opening up a little about his relationship with his co-stars, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano. "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh," he said, making it clear "Impractical Jokers" would continue without him. "Even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them," he added.
But it sounds like he didn't give his friends that much of a heads-up on his departure. "The only thing I'll say that's new information is I was f*****g shocked when I found out too," Quinn admitted on "Tell Em Steve-Dave" in January. "I didn't necessarily see that coming. He's a friend and I'm not gonna talk about his personal life, which is clearly where he's gone now. It is what it is," he added, seemingly referring to Gatto's marriage breaking down.
But where do the gang stand today?
The Tenderloins' dinner date
James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano all got candid about what their relationship with their former "Impractical Jokers" co-star Joe Gatto is like today, with the latter confessing to Us Weekly in April that although none of them expected his departure, "we had to give him his space, and we had to respect his choice." It sounds like the gang are also still very much a foursome in the friend department too, as they revealed they'd met for dinner shortly before they chatted with the outlet and were still playing pranks on one another. "When Sal came back from the bathroom, we had all taken off without paying the bill, sticking him with the $700 bill for the Italian restaurant," Murray recalled. "So, Joe's still our best friend and the hijinks live on."
While the stars have continued to film "Impractical Jokers" without Gatto, he seems to have turned his attention more to stand up. In January, he shared a glimpse of himself performing during a comedy show on Instagram, writing, "The amount of love and kindness in that room was not lost on me. It was a pleasure to perform for you." He's also announced more comedy shows on the social media site, as well as a new podcast.
Gatto has also proven he's still on fun poking terms with his old friends too, jokingly comparing Vulcano's fashion sense to Justin Bieber's in a hilarious April 4 post. All friends here, then!