Impractical Jokers Cast Reveals Where They Stand With Joe Gatto Today

"Impractical Jokers" fans were left stunned in late December 2021 when Joe Gatto announced he'd be leaving the cast of the truTV show and parting ways with the comedy group known as The Tenderloins. The star announced the surprising news on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of himself on stage while opening up a little about his relationship with his co-stars, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano. "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh," he said, making it clear "Impractical Jokers" would continue without him. "Even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them," he added.

But it sounds like he didn't give his friends that much of a heads-up on his departure. "The only thing I'll say that's new information is I was f*****g shocked when I found out too," Quinn admitted on "Tell Em Steve-Dave" in January. "I didn't necessarily see that coming. He's a friend and I'm not gonna talk about his personal life, which is clearly where he's gone now. It is what it is," he added, seemingly referring to Gatto's marriage breaking down.

But where do the gang stand today?