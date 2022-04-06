Shanna Moakler Sounds Off On Travis Barker's Wedding To Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler has something to say about Barker's surprise wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

In case you missed it, Travis and Kourtney shocked everyone when they decided to get married in Las Vegas straight after the 2022 Grammy Awards. In the wee hours of April 4, the couple hit up Sin City's One Love Wedding Chapel with their own photographer and security. They specifically requested to have a cliché Vegas wedding, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant. The owner of the chapel, Marty Frierson, told Entertainment Tonight that the ceremony took a good 15 minutes, and the newly married couple danced and kissed while exchanging vows. "They were just fun and in love," he said.

Barker and Kourtney's wedding may not be legitimate, as they reportedly didn't have a marriage license. According to TMZ, the impromptu Vegas wedding is only the first of many celebrations anyway. "This will not be the only ceremony to mark the couple's commitment," a source told the outlet. "We're told there will be 'several' other celebrations, with lots of fanfare." But even though the wedding isn't real, Travis' ex took the time to congratulate him and Kourtney.