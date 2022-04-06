Cole Sprouse Reveals Why He Feels Fiercely Protective Of Former Disney Stars

Cole Sprouse has plenty of acting credits to his name, but the Disney channel put him and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, on the map. The blond-haired twins were basically the boy version of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and their appearance on the Disney hit "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" launched them into teen heartthrob status. Years later, Cole landed a role on the hit show "Riverdale," proving he could be successful post-Disney.

But while the House of Mouse may have helped solidify him as a star, Cole doesn't have the fondest memories of Disney, and he hasn't been afraid to speak his mind about it. In 2016, Cole told Entertainment Weekly that he took a much-needed break from acting because of his Disney experience. "There was a feeling of machination; I felt like an automaton," he said of his time there, adding, "I needed to see myself in a more objective point of view."

In 2019, Cole also shared that if Disney came knocking at his door for some sort of reboot, he wouldn't answer. "The whole kitschy twin thing, I don't think that really sells anymore," he told Variety, adding that he's looking for projects that he's "passionate" about. He also compared the twin thing to the twins in "The Shining," stating that he's glad he and Dylan didn't go down that path. And guess what? He's still not done talking about his dislike for Disney.