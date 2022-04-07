What Kim Kardashian Was Doing During Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been the talk of the town ever since TMZ revealed on April 5 that they'd tied the knot in Vegas after the Grammys. The outlet confirmed that Kourtney and Barker headed down the aisle in the early hours of April 4 and had things lead by an Elvis impersonator, before updating the original story to suggest the marriage wasn't legal as they did not have a marriage license.
Kourtney then addressed what really went down on Instagram on April 6, sharing snaps from their Sin City ceremony while also confirming for the first time the whole thing wasn't legal. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she captioned the snaps, which showed her and the Blink-182 drummer rocking matching leather jackets as they kissed and danced in front of the Elvis lookalike.
But with everything going down seemingly so spur of the moment in Nevada, many fans have been questioning what the rest of the Kardashian clan were actually doing while the two were (not legally) tying the knot after a wild night out. Well, that question has officially been answered, as we now know exactly what the famous family were up to.
Sister slumber
Well, it turns out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Vegas marriage license-less wedding was a little more planned than it appeared, as Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, admitted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on April 6 that she and Khloé Kardashian both knew it was happening, but weren't in attendance. Khloé, who appeared on the show alongside Kris, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, revealed she was on FaceTime, but Kim actually missed out on everything because she was asleep. Well, to be fair, it was 2 a.m. on a Monday morning!
Kim wasn't aware of what had gone down until she woke up, confessing, "[Kourtney] put it in the group chat. Like, 'Oh, hey guys, by the way... I got married last night!' And I woke up to, like, a million texts." Kim didn't seem too down about not being involved, though, as she appeared to show her approval in the comments section of Kourtney's post, commenting with several church emoji. It turns out Kourtney would have liked to get married for real though, as she admitted they did try to get a license but were told they couldn't until later that morning.
It's thought Kourtney and Barker will officially marry sometime in spring 2022, with a source explaining to Entertainment Tonight of their Vegas ceremony, "Travis thought it would be a lot of fun and cute to commemorate their relationship this way. Kourtney is so in love with Travis and is down to do anything he's into."