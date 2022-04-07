What Kim Kardashian Was Doing During Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been the talk of the town ever since TMZ revealed on April 5 that they'd tied the knot in Vegas after the Grammys. The outlet confirmed that Kourtney and Barker headed down the aisle in the early hours of April 4 and had things lead by an Elvis impersonator, before updating the original story to suggest the marriage wasn't legal as they did not have a marriage license.

Kourtney then addressed what really went down on Instagram on April 6, sharing snaps from their Sin City ceremony while also confirming for the first time the whole thing wasn't legal. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she captioned the snaps, which showed her and the Blink-182 drummer rocking matching leather jackets as they kissed and danced in front of the Elvis lookalike.

But with everything going down seemingly so spur of the moment in Nevada, many fans have been questioning what the rest of the Kardashian clan were actually doing while the two were (not legally) tying the knot after a wild night out. Well, that question has officially been answered, as we now know exactly what the famous family were up to.