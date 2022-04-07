Gwen Stefani Got Grilled By Ellen DeGeneres Over This One Detail About Her Wedding

Ellen DeGeneres has a bone to pick with Gwen Stefani. In a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeneres put Stefani in the hot seat, asking why the singer failed to honor her request of making the host her maid of honor.

"You know, the last time before you and Blake got married, you said that I would be your maid of honor. What happened?" DeGeneres asked. The "Hollaback Girl" singer was quick to offer an explanation, saying that it's because of COVID restrictions. "COVID... It got really small," Stefani said. "I had this fantasy of building bleachers... But it just was like, it got smaller and smaller, and you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was the perfect amount of people." But she said it didn't stop the wedding from being perfect, anyway. "It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be, and not just the wedding, but the marriage is so fun, and I'm so into it, so I feel very blessed."

DeGeneres shouldn't be too upset, though, seeing as there's one other important person in the couple's life who didn't get an invite: Adam Levine. "That's the reason we didn't invite him to the wedding — [because of] that interview he did on your show," Shelton joked in a separate interview with DeGeneres, referring to the time Levine joked that he doesn't "support their marriage. "Purposely, [I] did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding, and I think it's funny."