Kelly Ripa's Explanation For Why Mark Consuelos Can't Fit Into His Clothes Will Have Tongues Wagging

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may have been married for more than two decades, but that doesn't stop the loved-up parents of three from showing off some major PDA. The two certainly aren't afraid to make their love for each other known around the world, with both gushing over one another in multiple interviews and on social media. The two are so public with their affection for one another that their daughter, Lola Consuelos, has had to step in. Lola very publicly called out her mom in March 2019 after Ripa posted a throwback shot to Instagram showing her husband getting pretty handsy alongside the caption, "#fbf 2007 Those hands." Lola hit back in the comments section, "Is the caption necessary?" to which Ripa jokingly responded, "Gurl bye."

But Lola's disapproving comments certainly hasn't stopped the star from showing off her man in very public ways. In fact, her posts may only have gotten more risqué! In October 2021, Ripa celebrated her friend Jake Shears birthday with a pretty scandalous Instagram shot of her booty in her swimwear while a seriously buff Mark stood in front of her in nothing but his swim shorts. Shears then appeared in between her legs. See, we told you it was risqué.

While Mark was shirtless in that shot (which appeared to be taken on vacation), it turns out there's a reason we could be seeing much more of the "Riverdale" star sans shirt.