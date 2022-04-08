Tom Brady Advertises What Kind Of Shape He's In Amid His Return To The NFL

Tom Brady looks like he's more than ready to make a triumphant return to the NFL.

In March, the legendary quarterback announced that he was not ready to leave the field after all. Only a little after a month since he announced his retirement, he took to Twitter to reveal that he still has "unfinished business" to fulfill in the league. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," he wrote. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Brady didn't even think twice about his decision and made an announcement right after he made up his mind. "Once I made the decision, I knew I just wanted to get it out and move on to get ready for the season," he shared with Fox Sports. "So, I FaceTimed the guys to let them know I was coming back, and we discussed how best to put it out there." Now, it looks like Brady is really back and in better shape than he's ever been, as evident in a recent video that is making rounds on the internet.