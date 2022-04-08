Demi Moore's New Relationship Seems To Be Heating Up Quickly

"G.I. Jane" star Demi Moore has had some high-profile romances in the past. There was her first husband, The Nu-Kats rocker Freddy Moore, from whom she took her stage name. Then, there was her high-profile marriage to "That 70s Show" star Ashton Kutcher, which took Hollywood by storm not only due to their 15-year age difference, or for how extremely-online the couple was together, but also later allegations of infidelity. But of course, her 11-year marriage to "Die Hard" hero Bruce Willis is what most people remember, especially considering how friendly and united the exes seem even after divorcing in 2000.

The "Ghost" star has often posted to her official Instagram snaps of her and "The Sixth Sense" star enjoying each other's company, quarantining together, or being there for their three daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout. And now that Willis' aphasia diagnosis has gone public, the exes appear more united than ever, posting a family statement detailing their dedication to each other — a statement which includes Willis' current wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

Despite all that, the star of "A Few Good Men" has a new, good man in her life, and according to a source close to the pair, things are getting serious — and for a good reason too.