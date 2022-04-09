Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Called Tristan Thompson Out At The Kardashians Premiere

To truly keep up with the Kardashians, longtime fans have learned that they can't simply watch the family's reality show. Because episodes are filmed so far in advance of when they air, the Kardashian couple that viewers just watched make up might have already gone through another breakup, for example.

To avoid getting the timeline twisted when it came to Khloé Kardashian's tumultuous relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, fans had to religiously read the latest gossip online. In a June 2019 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," viewers watched Khloé talk about how she and Thompson were trying to mend their relationship after Thompson got caught cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, in 2018. Khloé told her close friend Malika Haqq that she was finding it hard to trust Thompson again, but confessed (per People), "I know I love him." By the time the episode aired, Khloé and Thompson had split up, after TMZ reported in February 2019 that Khloé had dumped Thompson for cheating on her again, this time with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

While the last episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" aired in June 2021, Khloé and Thompson's relationship drama was far from over. By then, they had reconciled, but they split again not long after the series finale, per Page Six. Their saga will continue on the Hulu series "The Kardashians," and Khloé provided some colorful commentary while attending a screening of the new show.