Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Called Tristan Thompson Out At The Kardashians Premiere
To truly keep up with the Kardashians, longtime fans have learned that they can't simply watch the family's reality show. Because episodes are filmed so far in advance of when they air, the Kardashian couple that viewers just watched make up might have already gone through another breakup, for example.
To avoid getting the timeline twisted when it came to Khloé Kardashian's tumultuous relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, fans had to religiously read the latest gossip online. In a June 2019 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," viewers watched Khloé talk about how she and Thompson were trying to mend their relationship after Thompson got caught cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, in 2018. Khloé told her close friend Malika Haqq that she was finding it hard to trust Thompson again, but confessed (per People), "I know I love him." By the time the episode aired, Khloé and Thompson had split up, after TMZ reported in February 2019 that Khloé had dumped Thompson for cheating on her again, this time with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.
While the last episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" aired in June 2021, Khloé and Thompson's relationship drama was far from over. By then, they had reconciled, but they split again not long after the series finale, per Page Six. Their saga will continue on the Hulu series "The Kardashians," and Khloé provided some colorful commentary while attending a screening of the new show.
Khloe Kardashian has strong words for Tristan Thompson
When Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson decided to give their romance another chance in August 2020, they also began talking about expanding their family. "Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age," an insider told Us Weekly. Thompson did become a dad again months later, but it was personal trainer Maralee Nichols who gave birth to his son, Theo, in December 2021. When the new Hulu series "The Kardashians" premieres on April 14, viewers will get to watch Khloé and Thompson discuss the paternity scandal that made Khloé decide to walk away from the basketballer for good.
During a screening of the first episode of the reality show on April 7, Khloé made sure to let everyone in attendance know exactly how she feels about Thompson's behavior. A source later told Page Six that one scene showed Thompson talking to Khloé about making an effort to gain her trust again. Khloé reportedly reacted to the moment by jokingly yelling, "Liar!" from the audience at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. "People were laughing. [Khloé] was in an amazing mood and spirits," the witness added.
The lighthearted moment came after Khloé spoke to ABC's Robin Roberts about where she currently stands with Thompson, who was not at the screening. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," she said.