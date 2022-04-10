Jussie Smollett Digs His Heels In With Bizarre Song Advocating His Innocence

The Jussie Smollett case has more twists and turns than a pretzel. It all began in 2019, when Smollett claimed he was subjected to a racist and homophobic attack. The actor alleged two men punched him, tied a noose around his neck, and poured liquid on him. He said they referenced "MAGA" — Donald Trump's rally call — while assaulting him.

Shortly after the altercation, Smollett reassured people he was "OK" and thanked everybody for backing him. "The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words," he told Essence. Smollett's family quickly shot down the naysayers who doubted his version of events. "Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning," they posted on Instagram. "His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice."

Things took a bizarre turn after two brothers who had worked on "Empire" along with Smollett were arrested and released. Chicago PD tweeted they then wanted to speak to Smollett. He was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct, but the case was dismissed. He insisted he would continue to "fight for justice," while Chicago PD demanded Smollett pay for wasting their time. But Smollett was arrested again and ultimately found guilty of disorderly conduct and filing false police reports. "I am innocent! I am not suicidal!" he shouted as he was sentenced to 150 days in jail. Now, Smollett continues to dig his heels in with a bizarre song advocating his innocence.