The Real Reason Jussie Smollett Is Getting Out Of Jail

Jussie Smollett will walk free despite his sentenced jail time — at least for the time being.

Earlier in March, the former "Empire" star was sentenced to spend 150 days in jail and be subjected to probation following his conviction for falsely reporting to the police that he was a victim of a hate crime back in 2019. "You're just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime," Cook County Circuit Judge James Linn told him during his sentencing in Chicago, per NBC News. Smollett responded with a bizarre statement in addition to maintaining his innocence. "I am not suicidal!" he said. "If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself."

In December 2021, the embattled actor was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct, per CNN. But, as his legal team appeals the decision, Smollett has now been allowed to dodge his original sentence.