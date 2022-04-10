Here's The Real Reason Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Is Apologizing To Jenelle Evans

As "Teen Mom" aficionados are aware, nine times out of 10, it's Jenelle Evans who's being forced to apologize for her actions. Jenelle's issued a series of #SorryNotSorry apologies over the years — and for good reason. Per Entertainment Tonight, Jenelle has been arrested multiple times and engaged in numerous physical altercations. She has faced accusations of cyberstalking and has even been slammed for her questionable parenting skills. Jenelle has failed probation-mandated drug tests and has been busted for breaching the peace. She's been arrested on domestic violence charges and has regularly launched verbal attacks against fellow cast members.

Jenelle apologized, but still stood by her man when he was slammed for making homophobic remarks. Jenelle's support continued even after he reportedly shot their dog. The alleged incident resulted in Jenelle being axed from "Teen Mom 2." She later apologized to "Nugget" on Instagram. "I'm crying every day," Jenelle wrote before basically victim-blaming the pooch. "You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons." The couple was later accused of having invented the shooting story for publicity reasons.

However, for once, it wasn't Jenelle who had to issue a mea culpa. Instead, it was one of her former cast members — and she's actually keeping it real in the apology stakes. Here's the real reason "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is apologizing to Jenelle Evans.