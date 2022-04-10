Here's The Real Reason Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Is Apologizing To Jenelle Evans
As "Teen Mom" aficionados are aware, nine times out of 10, it's Jenelle Evans who's being forced to apologize for her actions. Jenelle's issued a series of #SorryNotSorry apologies over the years — and for good reason. Per Entertainment Tonight, Jenelle has been arrested multiple times and engaged in numerous physical altercations. She has faced accusations of cyberstalking and has even been slammed for her questionable parenting skills. Jenelle has failed probation-mandated drug tests and has been busted for breaching the peace. She's been arrested on domestic violence charges and has regularly launched verbal attacks against fellow cast members.
Jenelle apologized, but still stood by her man when he was slammed for making homophobic remarks. Jenelle's support continued even after he reportedly shot their dog. The alleged incident resulted in Jenelle being axed from "Teen Mom 2." She later apologized to "Nugget" on Instagram. "I'm crying every day," Jenelle wrote before basically victim-blaming the pooch. "You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons." The couple was later accused of having invented the shooting story for publicity reasons.
However, for once, it wasn't Jenelle who had to issue a mea culpa. Instead, it was one of her former cast members — and she's actually keeping it real in the apology stakes. Here's the real reason "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is apologizing to Jenelle Evans.
Kailyn Lowry apologizes for wrongly blaming Jenelle Evans
Kailyn Lowry is apologizing to her former "Teen Mom 2" co-star Jenelle Evans after falsely accusing her of having leaked the news she was pregnant with her third child, Lux. Kailyn posted the apology on her Instagram. She admitted that after watching the most recent episode of "Teen Mom 2," she realized that Jenelle hadn't actually been the culprit and that she'd "blamed the wrong person."
"With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star, Jenelle, for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux," Kailyn wrote. She admitted she'd lashed out because she'd felt "hurt and betrayed" over somebody going to the tabloids and breaking the news before she could make the announcement herself. "No one likes admitting when they were wrong, but I was wrong here," Kailyn continued, apologizing once again to Jenelle, who's blocked her on all social media.
Per Us Weekly, the recent "Teen Mom 2" episode revealed it had actually been Vee Rivera who was the OG leaker. Vee's married to Jo Rivera, the father of Kailyn's first son, Isaac. Vee had spilled the pregnancy beans to Javi Marroquin, the father of Kailyn's second son, Lincoln. Adding to the betrayal, Vee cohosts a podcast with Kailyn. The incident actually occurred years previously. However, Kailyn 'fessed up on Twitter, "Idc how long ago something is. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. Apologies are owed."