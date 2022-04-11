Why Sam Elliot Is Apologizing To Benedict Cumberbatch And His Co-Stars

Actor Sam Elliott is sorry.

While appearing at Deadline's Contenders TV event on April 10, it appeared that the actor was ready to atone for past transgressions he made at the expense of actor Benedict Cumberbatch, award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, and everyone else involved in the making of "The Power of the Dog," a Western psychological drama. "First, don't do a podcast with the call letters WTF," Elliott began before eventually landing the apology plane. "I wasn't very articulate about it. I didn't articulate it very well," the actor confessed. "And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I'm sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used." He added, "I told the 'WTF' podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of 'The Power of the Dog,' brilliant actors all. And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I'm sorry and I am. I am."

But what exactly did Elliott say? Hang on to your hats folks, because you're in for a wild and bumpy ride.