Kendall Jenner May Have Been Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Earliest Supporter

They're in love, and they don't care who knows it and we mean that in every sense! As Kourtney Kardashian's biggest fans know, she's moved far past her romances with Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima. The reality star and wellness mogul linked up with drummer Travis Barker in 2021, and they have been going hot and heavy ever since. By October 2021, Barker got down on one knee and proposed to Kourtney. "Forever," she wrote in an Instagram post that captured the stunning beachside proposal.

The reality star has made no secret that she's one smitten kitten, and she and Barker aren't shy about packing on the PDA. The lovers have also walked plenty of red carpets where they showed off their signature pose — licking each other's tongues. The rest of the Kardashian family is well-aware that the pair are totally into each other. Kris Jenner expressed her feelings about the romance during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "They're so in love, they're the cutest couple, and they let us know that they are so in love. Constantly, you feel like they're the only two people in the room," she said.

And it seems like Kris is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who has a lot to say about the romance. Kendall Jenner was one of the earliest members to push the romance forward, and she's even a bit of a born matchmaker.