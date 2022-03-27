Did Kourtney Kardashian's Oscar Appearance Just Confirm This Huge Rumor?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has certainly been a whirlwind, but have they just confirmed that they are building their family together? Although the two have known each other for a long time, Kourtney and Travis officially announced their relationship back in January of 2021, per Us Weekly. Their love has certainly burned fast and taken the world by storm, and Travis has proved his commitment with his multiple tattoos dedicated to Kourtney. He took it a step further when, in October 2021, Travis popped the question to Kourtney during a beautiful proposal on the beaches of Montecito, California.
As Kourtney and Travis plan for their upcoming wedding, the two have been completely blending their lives together. This includes Travis getting to know Kourtney's children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The same goes for Kourtney with Travis's children: Atiana, Landon, and Alabama.
We also know that Kourtney Kardashian has expressed her desire to expand her family with Travis Barker. Now, fans are speculating that the couple may be having children of their own.
Fans on Twitter suspect that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant
In the trailer for Hulu's new reality series, "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian revealed that the couple was trying for a baby. Well, many who watched the couple appear on the Academy Awards red carpet on March 27 are suspecting that Kourtney is actually already pregnant.
For the biggest night in Hollywood, Kourtney and Travis Barker were matching in their all-black outfits. They were invited because Travis was a part of the official live band for the Oscars ceremony, but all eyes were on Kourtney and her possible baby bump. According to Vogue, the reality star was wearing a vintage piece from Thierry Mugler.
But users on Twitter noticed what could possibly be evidence of Kourtney being pregnant. "hate to say it but is kourtney kardashian pregnant? either that or the dress is too tight," one fan theorized. "Kourtney is either pregnant or we just haven't seen an unedited photo of her in a decade," another user guessed. So, yes, this could be normal bodily activity. But considering how bad they want a family together, it is certainly not too out there to think that she could be saving a possible pregnancy announcement until the perfect time.