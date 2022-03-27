Did Kourtney Kardashian's Oscar Appearance Just Confirm This Huge Rumor?

In the trailer for Hulu's new reality series, "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian revealed that the couple was trying for a baby. Well, many who watched the couple appear on the Academy Awards red carpet on March 27 are suspecting that Kourtney is actually already pregnant.

For the biggest night in Hollywood, Kourtney and Travis Barker were matching in their all-black outfits. They were invited because Travis was a part of the official live band for the Oscars ceremony, but all eyes were on Kourtney and her possible baby bump. According to Vogue, the reality star was wearing a vintage piece from Thierry Mugler.

But users on Twitter noticed what could possibly be evidence of Kourtney being pregnant. "hate to say it but is kourtney kardashian pregnant? either that or the dress is too tight," one fan theorized. "Kourtney is either pregnant or we just haven't seen an unedited photo of her in a decade," another user guessed. So, yes, this could be normal bodily activity. But considering how bad they want a family together, it is certainly not too out there to think that she could be saving a possible pregnancy announcement until the perfect time.