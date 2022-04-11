Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over JoJo Siwa's Absence From The Kids' Choice Awards

Anyone watching the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was probably expecting to see social media superstar and former "Dance Moms" fan favorite JoJo Siwa in attendance. JoJo was, after all, one of the Kids' Choice Awards nominees for favorite social music star, according to TooFab. So, it was a bit of a head scratcher, to say the least, when JoJo never showed up at all.

JoJo, who game out as queer in January 2021 and has just debuted a very short new 'do, took to her social media accounts to explain to her bewildered fans why she wasn't there. According to JoJo, she had the same problem that "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler did. She simply never got an invite. Can someone in charge please explain to us what is going on with these award show invitations, please? This feels like one of those times when someone should talk to a manager of some sort.

Here's what JoJo had to say.