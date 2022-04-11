Jason Momoa Proves His Ultimate Dad Status With The Help Of Zoe Kravitz And Billie Eilish
Consider yourself lucky if you're part of Jason Momoa's clan. Time and again, Mamoa has proved that he values his family, and it seemingly doesn't matter if they're related by blood, or even what some would consider step-family. Just look at Momoa and Lenny Kravitz, who consider each other "brothers for life," even though they have both been married to Lisa Bonet. The "Aquaman" star appears to believe that family is family.
In mid-January, Momoa and Bonet announced that they were splitting. The news came as a shock, and many were still hopeful that they would reunite. Sadly, Momoa later confirmed that they were no longer together when he thanked his followers on Instagram for giving his kids space after the announcement that he and Bonet were divorcing.
Even though Zoë Kravitz is his stepdaughter by marriage, Momoa couldn't contain his excitement when Zoë's new movie, "The Batman" was released in March. The "Game of Thrones" actor took to Instagram to promote the movie and wrote, "So proud. can't wait ... love u zozo." Momoa and Zoë's boyfriend Channing Tatum snapped a photo on the way to the premiere, just because Momoa wanted to show her his support. On the opening night, Momoa showed off his two children he shares with Bonet, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa. The kids posed for pictures and seemed to delight in spending some time with their famous dad while supporting their sister. Now, the actor is spending some one-on-one time with his daughter Lola.
Jason Momoa will 'forever remember' his night out with Lola
Jason Momoa and his daughter Lola Momoa had a night out on the town when the "Dune" actor treated his daughter to a Billie Eilish concert. If the social media posts are anything to go by, they both had an evening to remember. Momoa took to Instagram to share a photo and two video clips of the concert, and captioned the post, "@billieeilish we love you. what an amazing night with my baby girl." It seems as if Zoë Kravitz organized the whole night out, and Momoa was grateful, with the proud father continuing, "To our zozo ... greatest sister in the world BIG mahalos for making it all come together we wish u were with us." Never one to shy away from his emotions, Momoa gushed, "i will forever remember this night i have so much love and gratitude." He signed off, "happy papa bear."
In the photo, Momoa and Lola looked excited about the concert. But, it was the videos in the carousel that stole the show. In the clips, Lola sang along to the music, with Momoa occasionally singing along. As he told Men's Health in 2020, whoever dates his daughter has got to be special. "I'll just hate it if she brings home some dips*** bad boy," he told the outlet. Indeed, it's going to be hard finding a guy like Momoa who is cool enough to rock along with his little girl at a pop show.