Jason Momoa Proves His Ultimate Dad Status With The Help Of Zoe Kravitz And Billie Eilish

Consider yourself lucky if you're part of Jason Momoa's clan. Time and again, Mamoa has proved that he values his family, and it seemingly doesn't matter if they're related by blood, or even what some would consider step-family. Just look at Momoa and Lenny Kravitz, who consider each other "brothers for life," even though they have both been married to Lisa Bonet. The "Aquaman" star appears to believe that family is family.

In mid-January, Momoa and Bonet announced that they were splitting. The news came as a shock, and many were still hopeful that they would reunite. Sadly, Momoa later confirmed that they were no longer together when he thanked his followers on Instagram for giving his kids space after the announcement that he and Bonet were divorcing.

Even though Zoë Kravitz is his stepdaughter by marriage, Momoa couldn't contain his excitement when Zoë's new movie, "The Batman" was released in March. The "Game of Thrones" actor took to Instagram to promote the movie and wrote, "So proud. can't wait ... love u zozo." Momoa and Zoë's boyfriend Channing Tatum snapped a photo on the way to the premiere, just because Momoa wanted to show her his support. On the opening night, Momoa showed off his two children he shares with Bonet, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa. The kids posed for pictures and seemed to delight in spending some time with their famous dad while supporting their sister. Now, the actor is spending some one-on-one time with his daughter Lola.