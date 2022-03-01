What We Know About Jason Momoa And Channing Tatum's Friendship
Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum are two jovial famous faces who have not had their careers cross paths in any project so far. That doesn't mean, however, that they can't be good friends, and that is something for fans to celebrate.
The connective tissue between Tatum and Mamoa is Zoë Kravitz. Following the announcement of Momoa and Lisa Bonet splitting up, the "Dune" actor is still showing signs that he will continue supporting his stepdaughter. Their relationship appears unchanged, which is possibly for the best, with chatter about Momoa and Bonet already on the road to reconciliation. Kravitz and Momoa have a unique bond, both inked with the same tattoo written in French: Être toujours ivre. "Basically it means, 'Always be drunken,'" Momoa shared with InStyle in 2020. "You know, just intoxicated with life. Not necessarily drunk."
As for Tatum, he met Kravitz for the first time in talks for a film collaboration — her directorial debut titled "Pussy Island." She had never met Tatum before casting him in the film, but told Elle, "Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, I think he's a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary. And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that." By late 2021, Tatum and Kravitz were officially out as a couple and now fans are thrilled to see how everyone is coming together.
Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum are on the way to celebrate Zoë Kravitz
Gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of "The Batman," Zoe Kravitz is getting some support and major hype from two men in her life. Jason Momoa posted two photos with Channing Tatum on Instagram. The two are posing together on a tarmac ready for an adventure. The first is a smiley casual photo while the second shows them rocking out. "CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED," Momoa wrote in the caption. "[Channing] and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally [The Batman] premiere."
As for a specific shoutout to Zoe, the "Aquaman" star announced, "I'm so beyond proud of you." Momoa and Tatum have enough celebrity status to secure a spot at the premiere, but Momoa still expressed, "we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C." With a sign-off like that, a buddy-duo project starring the pair would be too perfect. Tatum shared the post in his Instagram Story with an enthusiastic "Yeeeew!! Let's goo!"
Fans were thrilled to see two of their favorites in the same photo together. Kravitz and Tatum have been fairly quiet regarding their relationship, but seeing him hanging with her stepdad is an exciting development. She did share a small insight with Elle into how it was going with Tatum: "I'm happy." The happiness is sure to continue as Kravitz's big moment as the iconic Selina Kyle releases for audiences around the world and we can only hope for some after-party moments with Momoa and Tatum.