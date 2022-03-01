What We Know About Jason Momoa And Channing Tatum's Friendship

Gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of "The Batman," Zoe Kravitz is getting some support and major hype from two men in her life. Jason Momoa posted two photos with Channing Tatum on Instagram. The two are posing together on a tarmac ready for an adventure. The first is a smiley casual photo while the second shows them rocking out. "CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED," Momoa wrote in the caption. "[Channing] and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally [The Batman] premiere."

As for a specific shoutout to Zoe, the "Aquaman" star announced, "I'm so beyond proud of you." Momoa and Tatum have enough celebrity status to secure a spot at the premiere, but Momoa still expressed, "we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C." With a sign-off like that, a buddy-duo project starring the pair would be too perfect. Tatum shared the post in his Instagram Story with an enthusiastic "Yeeeew!! Let's goo!"

Fans were thrilled to see two of their favorites in the same photo together. Kravitz and Tatum have been fairly quiet regarding their relationship, but seeing him hanging with her stepdad is an exciting development. She did share a small insight with Elle into how it was going with Tatum: "I'm happy." The happiness is sure to continue as Kravitz's big moment as the iconic Selina Kyle releases for audiences around the world and we can only hope for some after-party moments with Momoa and Tatum.