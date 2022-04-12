Kevin Federline Speaks Out About Britney Spears' Pregnancy
As you'll probably already know, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were pretty much the "it" couple of the mid-2000s. The twosome were married from 2004 and 2007, during which time they welcomed two sons together, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and even had their own reality show (the aptly titled "Britney and Kevin: Chaotic") which aired for a single five-episode season in 2005. Federline has spoken out about his ex a few times since their split though, including when the former backing dancer went public with her thoughts on her now terminated conservatorship — and now he's speaking out about a bombshell reveal she made via Instagram on April 11.
Spears revealed that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, (who she referred to as her "husband," though it's not been officially confirmed if the two are already married) are expecting their first child together. The star announced the baby news alongside a photo of a pink teacup and pink flowers and shared the story of how she found out she was pregnant for the third time in the caption. She also revealed she would not be venturing out as much over the next few months in order to avoid the pesky paparazzi.
Plenty of famous faces congratulated the "Hold It Against Me" hitmaker in the comments section, including Paris Hilton, who commented, "Congratulations sis!! I'm so excited for you!! Love you!!!" while Iggy Azalea shared a celebration emoji. But what does Spears' ex make of her big baby news?
K-Fed congratulates
Kevin Federline had nothing but nice things to say about his ex, Britney Spears, as he spoke out via his lawyer in the wake of Spears' baby announcement. In a statement obtained by Daily Mail on April 12, Mark Vincent confirmed Federline knew about Spears' big news, noting, "He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together." Spears and Federline are believed to split 70/30 custody of their boys after TMZ reported in September 2019 that things had changed from their previous 50/50 arrangement.
Federline's lawyer previously spoke about the singer in June 2021 amid her now infamous conservatorship battle in court. "The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised," he told People. "[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."
As for Spears' current man? Asghari confirmed the pregnancy news on Instagram shortly after Spears' post on April 11. He shared artwork of two lions with their cub, writing, "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."