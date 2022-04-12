Kevin Federline Speaks Out About Britney Spears' Pregnancy

As you'll probably already know, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were pretty much the "it" couple of the mid-2000s. The twosome were married from 2004 and 2007, during which time they welcomed two sons together, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and even had their own reality show (the aptly titled "Britney and Kevin: Chaotic") which aired for a single five-episode season in 2005. Federline has spoken out about his ex a few times since their split though, including when the former backing dancer went public with her thoughts on her now terminated conservatorship — and now he's speaking out about a bombshell reveal she made via Instagram on April 11.

Spears revealed that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, (who she referred to as her "husband," though it's not been officially confirmed if the two are already married) are expecting their first child together. The star announced the baby news alongside a photo of a pink teacup and pink flowers and shared the story of how she found out she was pregnant for the third time in the caption. She also revealed she would not be venturing out as much over the next few months in order to avoid the pesky paparazzi.

Plenty of famous faces congratulated the "Hold It Against Me" hitmaker in the comments section, including Paris Hilton, who commented, "Congratulations sis!! I'm so excited for you!! Love you!!!" while Iggy Azalea shared a celebration emoji. But what does Spears' ex make of her big baby news?