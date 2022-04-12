What Kim Kardashian Really Thinks Of Kanye West's New Flames
There is no rest for Kim Kardashian. The reality star turned beauty mogul turned almost-attorney might be the busiest woman in the world — well, maybe not as busy as her momager Kris Jenner — but we digress. In the last year alone, Kardashian has managed her SKIMS shapewear empire, her KKW beauty line, passed the baby bar exam, and, oh yeah, dealt with her increasingly chaotic and public divorce. It all started back in February 2021 when Kardashian officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye "Ye" West.
That fall, things became more complicated when Kardashian started dating "SNL" star, Pete Davidson. Ye began a social media tirade against the pair that involved him posting a series of increasingly strange Instagram outbursts, comparing himself and his friends to the avengers, leaking texts between himself and Kardashian, and mocking Davidson's broken engagement with Ariana Grande.
Even though he was evidently furious at Kardashian for moving on so quickly, since January alone, Ye has been involved in at least two relationships with actor Julia Fox and Kardashian's doppelgänger Chaney Jones. After months of drama, Kardashian is finally sharing her thoughts on Ye's flings.
Kim Kardashian wants the best for Ye
After all the drama with Kanye "Ye" West, it seems like Kim Kardashian is ready for a break. Thanks to a recent interview Kardashian gave on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, it's clear that she's hopeful everything will settle down soon enough. While Ye had some serious issues with Kardashian moving on to Pete Davidson after their split, Kardashian couldn't care less about any of Ye's recent romantic entanglements. "I just want him to be happy, and she seems like the sweetest, I'm just whatever makes you happy," Kardashian said of her lookalike, Chaney Jones, via Hollywood Life. "So as long as he's happy, I genuinely want that for him."
Kardashian is also confident that she and Ye will be able to overcome the recent drama and settle into an amicable way of co-parenting. Kardashian explained that she and Ye didn't talk for about eight months after filing. "I just took a minute of not talking, and I think in all relationships that it'll be like that," she explained.
Meanwhile, a source close to the musician told Page Six on April 8 that Ye was looking for a behavioral treatment program to help him become a "better human and better dad." Ye and his team are reportedly struggling to find a facility that meets Ye's standards, as the fashion guru wants to land in a place that's as luxurious as it is reputable.