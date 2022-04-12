What Kim Kardashian Really Thinks Of Kanye West's New Flames

There is no rest for Kim Kardashian. The reality star turned beauty mogul turned almost-attorney might be the busiest woman in the world — well, maybe not as busy as her momager Kris Jenner — but we digress. In the last year alone, Kardashian has managed her SKIMS shapewear empire, her KKW beauty line, passed the baby bar exam, and, oh yeah, dealt with her increasingly chaotic and public divorce. It all started back in February 2021 when Kardashian officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye "Ye" West.

That fall, things became more complicated when Kardashian started dating "SNL" star, Pete Davidson. Ye began a social media tirade against the pair that involved him posting a series of increasingly strange Instagram outbursts, comparing himself and his friends to the avengers, leaking texts between himself and Kardashian, and mocking Davidson's broken engagement with Ariana Grande.

Even though he was evidently furious at Kardashian for moving on so quickly, since January alone, Ye has been involved in at least two relationships with actor Julia Fox and Kardashian's doppelgänger Chaney Jones. After months of drama, Kardashian is finally sharing her thoughts on Ye's flings.