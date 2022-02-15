Ariana Grande's Brother Sets The Record Straight About A Disturbing Rumor Kanye West Is Spreading

Frankie Grande seems to be aware that Kanye "Ye" West has the tendency to say things he probably doesn't mean. On February 13, Ye reignited an old nasty rumor that Pete Davidson, who also happened to be Ariana Grande's ex-fiance, sent intimate pics of themselves to her ex-boyfriend, the late Mac Miller, to stop his efforts in getting back together with her. The rumor was never proven to be true, yet Ye posted it on his Instagram anyway, along with the caption "No comment," per Buzzfeed News.

The move angered fans, questioning why he even involved her in the issue in the first place. "This man needs help cause why the hell is he dragging Ariana into his mess," one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, TMZ brought up what happened to Ariana's brother, Frankie Grande, and he brushed it off, telling the outlet to pay Ye no mind.

"I've never heard of that rumor ever in my life. But listen, Kanye loves to stir the pot, so nothing that he says ever surprises me at all," he said. "I wish nothing but the best to him and to his family ... and to Pete and to everyone involved." When asked if he thinks Davidson is dating Kim for clout, Frankie laughed and said that even he, a gay man, would date Kim, because she is "one of the hottest people on the planet. There are plenty of reasons to date Kim." Clearly, Ye thinks so too.