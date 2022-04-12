Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Seem To Be Getting Closer To Another Famous Couple

Kim Kardashian has been opening up about her romance with Pete Davidson like never before. The pair were first spotted together back in October 2021, and since then have managed to make their bi-coastal relationship work. During an interview with ABC News to promote the new Hulu series, "The Kardashians," the reality star admitted that life with Davidson has been nothing but bliss. "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she said, adding, "I'm very happy and very content, and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

After multiple private dinner dates in the comedian's native Staten Island this past winter (per ET Online), Kardashian and Davidson have been flaunting their relationship on social media with a lot of PDA recently. In a new series of cozy-looking Instagram photos from their latest date, Kardashian appeared to call Davidson her "late nite snack."

Now it seems like the new lovers are getting closer to another famous couple — two stars you wouldn't otherwise expect to see hang out with Kardashian and Davidson.