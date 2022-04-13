Carrie Underwood's Husband Had The Most Relatable Reaction To Her CMT Music Awards Performance

Carrie Underwood left fans speechless after her aerial stunt at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, but one audience member was left on the edge of his seat for reasons other than sheer awe.

According to Forbes, Underwood became the most decorated CMT awardee in the format's decades-long history back in 2017, and at the 2022 awards, she took home her 25th award. As such, it only makes sense that Underwood is one singer who is committed to pushing her career to new heights — in every sense of the word! "[I] will be doing something I've NEVER DONE BEFORE!" she teased on Instagram before her performance.

The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker gave CMT viewers a taste of what she's been up to on stage in her Las Vegas residency show "Reflection," and the acrobatics didn't go unnoticed by fans. "Speechless! Flawless! So talented!" one Twitter user raved about Underwood's gravity-defying performance. Another reacted to the star's show-stopping number with disbelief, tweeting, "CARRIE UNDERWOOD?? all that and she still hit every. single. note. i just might have to stan." While Underwood's Vegas-inspired, pre-recorded performance of "Ghost Story" brought the house down at the CMT Music Awards, her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, had a big reaction to his wife's stunt — and honestly, we couldn't relate more!