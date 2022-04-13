What Kind Of Wedding Do Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Really Want?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally unveiled how they want their wedding to be — the actual wedding, this time around.

It was just in early April when the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer famously tied the knot in Las Vegas straight after the 2022 Grammy Awards. While the wedding ceremony wasn't legitimate due to the lack of a marriage license, the two still had fun and made it seem like it was legally binding. Marty Frierson from One Love Wedding Chapel told Us Weekly the couple opted for the One Love Affair package, which included the ceremony, flowers, a song of their choice, photos, and a 24-hour concierge. They had even paid extra to have an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate their wedding. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kardashian wrote in a post on Instagram. "Practice makes perfect."

Clearly, the two have plans on having a legitimate ceremony in the future, but according to a source, their second wedding isn't what people might imagine it would be.