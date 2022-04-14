Moriah Plath Sets The Record Straight On Those Engagement Rumors

Moriah Plath's now living her best life, as is evident in her recent posts sharing her latest travels. She also posted a picture of herself holding her passport, which may indicate that she's heading off on an adventure elsewhere. But fans quickly spotted the massive diamond ring she was wearing in the picture, causing them to question if she's back together with Max Kallschmidt and tying the knot soon.

Luckily, Plath had the foresight to debunk the rumors even before they blew up. In the caption, she clarified that the ring she's wearing is not from a lover at all. "[T]hat's not an engagement ring, that's my never give up on my dreams ring," she wrote. That didn't stop fans from wondering about her relationship status anyway. "Will we find out if Max is still in the picture?" one wrote. "Is Max still in your life?" asked another.

Plath didn't address the comments, but if her 2022 New Year post was any indication, it's that she's spending the year working on herself. "Here's to walking into 2022 with no expectations," she wrote. "I simply just want to be happy with whatever life brings, don't fight it, embrace it!"