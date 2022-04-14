Caitlyn Jenner Reveals The Harsh Way Learned She Would Not Be On The Kardashians

It didn't take the Kardashians long to be back on our screens. The K fam revealed that they had pulled the plug on their long-running E! series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in September 2020, with the family sharing a touching post on Kim Kardashian's Instagram to confirm Season 20 would be its last. Of course, many Kardashian fans went into mourning — but we didn't have to weep too long.

It was only three months later that Kardashian momager Kris Jenner told us all, 'Hey! not so fast. Bible'. Probably. She confirmed via Twitter that her famous family had signed a brand new contract to keep their personal life on screen heading to Hulu. We then got our first look at the new show, simply titled "The Kardashians," with a teaser trailer in January 2022 and many fans noticed that someone was obviously missing — Caitlyn Jenner. The Olympian was heavily featured on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" over the years (particularly the earlier episodes), is the parent of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, and was married to Kris Jenner for almost 25 years before their divorce, but Variety confirmed she would not be a part of the new series.

Now we know more about Caitlyn's obvious on-screen absence and how she really feels about being left out.