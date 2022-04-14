Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Debra Messing Over Twitter Comments

You know what they say... when one door closes, another one opens. That's precisely the case with the Kardashian family's long-running hit, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." According to IMDb, the show first aired in 2006 and ran through 2021. Fans got to "keep up" with plenty of significant events in the famous family's life, like Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kris Humphries. The show literally launched the family into super-stardom, but in 2020, the Kardashian clan announced the show was ending.

However, the group didn't stay away from the spotlight for too long. A few months later, "momager" Kris Jenner announced that her negotiating skills paid off yet again. "Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," she tweeted. The mega-deal will make the family even richer (yep, it's possible for them to get richer), as the deal is worth $100 million, according to Variety.

In the same article, Khloé Kardashian revealed that the family would all be making the same amount of money and the big contract helped make their decision. "It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment," Khloé said of the contract. And she's right. The Kardashian family deals with a lot of noise, including some from Hollywood's biggest stars.