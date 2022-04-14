Jodie Sweetin's Daughter Is Her Twin
"Fuller House" star Jodie Sweetin is not only a well-loved television and film actor, but also a devoted mom. Sweetin has two daughters named Zoie and Beatrix from her previous marriages, per The U.S. Sun. While she was a guest on the "Allison Interviews" podcast with journalist Allison Kugel in 2021, Sweetin opened up about the traits her children possess that she admires most. "My girls have good boundaries and stand up for themselves and speak their mind," Sweetin said. Like many other parents, the actor has navigated the best way to raise her famliy in order to help her kids thrive.
In 2021, Sweetin told Yahoo! Life how, although her work as a child actor made her grow up fast, she's learned to take into account her children's different upbringing when raising them. "I sometimes find that I have to be a little more forgiving of them just being kids," Sweetin said. "I have had to find that middle ground of realizing that my kids aren't working actors." Her children may not have followed in her career footsteps, but a recent photo proves that one of Sweetin's daughters certainly takes after her in the looks department.
Jodie Sweetin and her daughter have fans doing double takes
'90s TV fans may be surprised to learn that former "Full House" actor Jodie Sweetin is now officially the mom to a teenager. Her daughter, Zoie, just turned 14, and Sweetin posted a series of photos on social media to celebrate this special day. "I can't tell you how PROUD I am of the young woman [Zoie] is becoming," Sweetin wrote in the Instagram post. "She is helpful, kind, hilarious, generous, a good friend and so much more."
Sweetin, her daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, and Sweetin's parents were in the photos she posted. These pictures showed that Sweetin and Zoie bear a strong resemblance to one another, and followers couldn't help but address this in their birthday messages. "She looks just like you! ... happy birthday to your sweet daughter," one Instagram user wrote. "Wowza they look like their mama! So adorbs," another wrote.
In addition, Sweetin posted a selfie with Zoie during a pre-birthday outing on April 11 in which they also looked like twins. "Reminds me of [celebrating] with my mom when I was [Zoie's] age... it just goes by so quickly," she captioned the photo. Best of luck to Sweetin as she continues her journey of motherhood with her lookalike daughters!