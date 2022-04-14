Jodie Sweetin's Daughter Is Her Twin

"Fuller House" star Jodie Sweetin is not only a well-loved television and film actor, but also a devoted mom. Sweetin has two daughters named Zoie and Beatrix from her previous marriages, per The U.S. Sun. While she was a guest on the "Allison Interviews" podcast with journalist Allison Kugel in 2021, Sweetin opened up about the traits her children possess that she admires most. "My girls have good boundaries and stand up for themselves and speak their mind," Sweetin said. Like many other parents, the actor has navigated the best way to raise her famliy in order to help her kids thrive.

In 2021, Sweetin told Yahoo! Life how, although her work as a child actor made her grow up fast, she's learned to take into account her children's different upbringing when raising them. "I sometimes find that I have to be a little more forgiving of them just being kids," Sweetin said. "I have had to find that middle ground of realizing that my kids aren't working actors." Her children may not have followed in her career footsteps, but a recent photo proves that one of Sweetin's daughters certainly takes after her in the looks department.