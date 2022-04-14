Ben Affleck's Dad Made A Surprising Admission About The J-Lo Engagement

It seems the whole world has fallen in love again with the second-time-around love story between actor-director Ben Affleck and singer-dancer-actor Jennifer Lopez. When news broke in early 2021 that the pair had reunited nearly 20 years after they first became betrothed in 2002 (and called it quits in 2004), celebrities and fans alike positively lavished the pair with their congratulations for having a second shot at love. Everyone from Kim Kardashian and Affleck's ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, to Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lawrence gushed over the reunion, per Us Weekly.

Even J-Lo herself marveled at their unique love story, which seems almost unheard of in Hollywood, telling People in February that, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Then, on April 8, the "Gigli" co-stars revealed the Bennifer Betrothal 2.0 was happening (this is not a drill!) with a post on Lopez's official newsletter, OntheJLo, where she flaunted her lime green engagement ring from Affleck. Once again, congratulations flowed from fans, and even Affleck's ex-wife, actor Jennifer Garner, per Hollywood Life. But it seems there was one person in Bennifer's inner circle who was unaware of the engagement until it hit the news — Affleck's own father, Timothy.