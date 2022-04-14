Ben Affleck's Dad Made A Surprising Admission About The J-Lo Engagement
It seems the whole world has fallen in love again with the second-time-around love story between actor-director Ben Affleck and singer-dancer-actor Jennifer Lopez. When news broke in early 2021 that the pair had reunited nearly 20 years after they first became betrothed in 2002 (and called it quits in 2004), celebrities and fans alike positively lavished the pair with their congratulations for having a second shot at love. Everyone from Kim Kardashian and Affleck's ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, to Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lawrence gushed over the reunion, per Us Weekly.
Even J-Lo herself marveled at their unique love story, which seems almost unheard of in Hollywood, telling People in February that, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."
Then, on April 8, the "Gigli" co-stars revealed the Bennifer Betrothal 2.0 was happening (this is not a drill!) with a post on Lopez's official newsletter, OntheJLo, where she flaunted her lime green engagement ring from Affleck. Once again, congratulations flowed from fans, and even Affleck's ex-wife, actor Jennifer Garner, per Hollywood Life. But it seems there was one person in Bennifer's inner circle who was unaware of the engagement until it hit the news — Affleck's own father, Timothy.
Timothy Affleck had 'no idea' about his son's engagement
Speaking with The U.S. Sun, Ben Affleck's father, Timothy Affleck frankly revealed that he had "no idea" his son's engagement to Jennifer Lopez had happened until he read about it in the papers. "I haven't talked to them in ages," he told the outlet, "but if everything one reads on the internet is true, they're having a good time together." When asked by the outlet how he feels about the betrothal, he exclaimed, "That's fine by me! I'm happy about it."
"I don't know anything about wedding plans or anything like that. But I don't imagine there will be a repeat of the last wedding arrangements," Timothy continued. His lack of insider info about his own son is down to a lack of constant communication, he said, noting, "I haven't been in touch [with Ben] recently, but we write periodically, so it's okay. I saw my grandkids a few months back." He also mentioned how busy his Oscar-winning son has been lately with all of his projects. "He's been working a lot, which no one seems to care about. They care about romance."
The romance in question has been low-key adorable, with the "Jenny from the Block" singer revealing in her newsletter that the "Argo" director popped the question while she was taking a bubble bath, per Mirror. "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined," she wrote. Yes, Timothy, we are living for this romance!