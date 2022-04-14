Queen Elizabeth Just Missed An Annual Event For The First Time In Over 50 Years

Ever since Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized in October 2021, she has occasionally missed public events because of medical issues. This year, in particular, the queen has increasingly avoided engaging with the public after she contracted COVID-19 in February. In April, the Daily Mail revealed that she's also experiencing some mobility issues. In fact, Queen Elizabeth herself joked, "Well, as you can see, I can't move," when she met high-ranking defense officials in February. The queen was seen using a walking cane as the men accommodated her by coming forward to greet her.

Later that month, the queen canceled an appearance that she only missed four times during her 70-year reign. BBC reported that Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, stepped in for the monarch for the Maundy Thursday service after she previously indicated that she would not be able to attend it. This was the first time in 52 years that Queen Elizabeth missed the service, and she asked Charles to take over one of the service's special traditions. Charles handed out 96 Maundy coins, one for each year of the queen's life, to pensioners who have made a difference in their community. Apparently, the duke spoke to each of the recipients briefly.

Now, Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth will not attend another annual event.