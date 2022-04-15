Kim And Khloé Kardashian's Special Treatment At Disneyland Had Parkgoers Absolutely Fuming

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian just took a trip to the happiest place on earth, but they left the park goers anything but happy.

The sisters took to Instagram (via People) to document their trip to the theme park with their kids. They were celebrating Khloé's daughter True's 4th birthday, and they had brought along a bunch of the Kardashian youngsters with them, including Kim's daughter Chicago and Rob's daughter Dream. They appeared to have had the time of their lives, but apparently, it was at the other parkgoers' expense.

One guest documented how the Kardashians cut in line at one of the rides, leaving others no choice but to wait until they had finished their turn. Clearly receiving special treatment, the stars and their kids skipped long lines and caused even more delay. "When the Kardashians cut the line, get the ride to themselves and make us common folk wait and watch them...typical," a park goer shared on TikTok. It didn't take too long until word got out, and now the internet is also calling out Kim and Khloé for inconveniencing other paying customers.