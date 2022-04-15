Justin Bieber's Reported Coachella Performance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Coachella fans have been waiting for the return of the festival for two long years. However, instead of a smooth, easy-going lead up to festival, the musical event of the year has been filled with nothing but drama. Variety reported in January that Kanye "Ye" West would replace Travis Scott as headliner following the mass casualty incident at Scott's Astroworld Festival in November 2021. Then, Ye pulled out of Coachella in April after he was banned from performing at the 2022 Grammys, per Cosmopolitan.

Things then took an interesting turn when The Weeknd was asked to headline Coachella after Ye dropped out. The "Blinding Lights" demanded the same $8.5 million paycheck in compensation that Ye would have cashed in, per Page Six. Luckily, it seems as if everything has worked out in the end, and The Weeknd is looking forward to performing at Coachella last minute. "[The Weeknd is] confident this will be pulled off without a hitch," a source told Hollywood Life. Another insider told the outlet that The Weeknd "is going to show everyone why he is such an amazing performer and worth the price they are paying him ... He is out to prove that even if they had other people in mind, he is the best option."

With all the on-and-off drama, it's little wonder that the festival tried to sneak an element of surprise in. Except TMZ blew it, and now everyone is reacting with the same fury.