The Disturbing Allegations Against Frank Langella Explained

The allegations that are being made against Frank Langella reportedly took place on set during the filming of "The Fall of the House of Usher." A source from the show told TMZ that there were complaints about Langella over several weeks. The source said that Langella made a joke of sexual nature. He also touched the leg of one of his female co-workers and sarcastically said something along the lines of "Did you like that?"

In 2018, Netflix amended the company's rules for film sets in order to strengthen the protection of employees being subject to sexual harassment, per the Independent. But the streamer is no stranger to having to deal with one of their stars having allegations against them. Kevin Spacey was infamously canned from Netflix's "House of Cards" back in 2017 because of accusations of Spacey's sexual misconduct toward members of the show's staff.

Netflix handled Spacey's firing by completely killing off his character on "House of Cards." For the makers of "The Fall of the House of Usher," it was only a couple of weeks into the filming process when the investigation into Langella's conduct took place, per Deadline. Fortunately, it was early enough in the production schedule that the production team was able to recast the role and salvage the mini-series without Langella.