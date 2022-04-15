Amy Schumer Reveals Why Leonardo DiCaprio Wasn't Mad About Her Spicy Oscars Joke

Amy Schumer is one of the most popular female comics in the industry. As fans know, the "Life & Beth" star doesn't hold a lot back when she does stand up, and her Netflix stand-up "The Leather Special" is proof of that. Schumer received one of the biggest honors of her life when she was asked to host the Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The three chatted with USA Today ahead of the show, and the "Trainwreck" star oozed confidence. "We'll know we left it all out on the Oscar stage and that we did it. We're going to show what three women, and two women of color, can do," she said.

However, The most talked-about moment of the evening didn't center around the hosts, but rather a presenter. Chris Rock appeared on stage to present an award but cracked a few jokes, including one about Will Smith's wife. The "King Richard" star didn't take Rock's criticism lightly, and he stormed on stage to slap Rock in the now-viral moment.

Many have weighed in on that moment, including Schumer. "I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts," she said in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Deadline. "But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed." While some pushed back against Schumer for saying the event "traumatized" her, there was a joke she made about Leonardo DiCaprio that really got people talking.