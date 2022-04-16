Jennifer Lopez Will Never Have To Worry About Sienna Miller Stealing Ben Affleck

Sources denied that there was anything going on between Sienna Miller and Ben Affleck, per People, but while promoting "Live by Night" in January 2017, Miller made some comments about their sex scenes raising a few eyebrows. Affleck also wrote and directed the film, so he was responsible for the racy content. "There was a montage in the script saying we did it everywhere: in the car, in the bar," Miller told E! News. "Obviously, by the time nine hours of it has gone past, I was shaking with tears running down my face." In an interview with "Good Morning Britain," she later clarified that they were tears of laughter, not frustration.

During an April 13 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Miller confessed that she had to work extra hard to make those love scenes believable because she found them so hilarious, citing the size difference between Affleck's "enormous head" and her own as one reason she found them so funny. "We had zero chemistry whatsoever. It was hysterical," she further explained. "We were supposed to sort of be in love; we could not be less attracted to each other, which was hysterical."

Miller added that she would work with Affleck again, but his fiancée Jennifer Lopez clearly has nothing to worry about. However, Affleck seems to disagree with Miller about their onscreen connection. "We do have good chemistry. I love her," he told Hey U Guys in January 2017. Poor Ben!