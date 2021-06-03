What Gwyneth Paltrow Just Said About Being Reminded She Dated Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's dating history was thrust firmly back into the spotlight in late April after it came to light that he'd apparently rekindled his former romance with Jennifer Lopez — and it seems like Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is ready to get in on all that Bennifer 2.0 publicity.
As fans will already know, Lopez and Affleck have been spotted out and about together multiple times since rumors swirled that they were back together and they've even been snapped on trips across the U.S. to Montana and Miami. Sources have dished on how things are supposedly going between the two, who initially dated from 2002 until 2004, during which time they were even engaged.
According to People, Lopez and Affleck's reconciliation is no fling, despite them getting back together only weeks after she called it quits with her now former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. A source told the outlet that the two are apparently "slowly starting to talk about the future" and "are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."
But before Affleck ever got together with Lopez — the first time — there was another very famous actor in his life. It's easy to forget that Paltrow and Affleck were an item from 1997 until 2000 and, well, Paltrow didn't seem overly thrilled to be reminded of that amid the Bennifer hoopla. Read on for the details.
Gwyneth Paltrow's own business shared a Ben Affleck throwback
Gwyneth Paltrow had a hilarious reaction after her lifestyle brand, Goop, shared a meme to Instagram from her and Ben Affleck's days as a couple. The May 29 upload showed Paltrow looking less than impressed and rolling her eyes as a leather-jacket wearing Affleck whispered something into her ear.
Goop labelled Paltrow as "gemini szn" while Affleck was said to be "mercury in retrograde." In the caption, the account wrote, "'Tis the season" alongside a Gemini emoji. It seems like it was probably someone who worked for Paltrow than the star herself who posted it, as she shared her thoughts on the interesting meme choice in the comments section.
"Oh my god you guys," she wrote, seemingly joking she wasn't too happy to have her ex brought up by her own business. Fans seemed a little more thrilled though, as one person commented, "Reason #1391037 why Gwyneth is an icon." Another wrote, "Too good," alongside a crying laughing emoji.
It seemed like Paltrow's remark was all in good fun, as the two have very much moved on since their romance. Paltrow was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 until 2016 and the two share two children together. She went on to marry Brad Falchuk in 2018. As for Affleck, he's, of course, back together with Lopez and was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018. The two have three children together.