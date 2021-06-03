What Gwyneth Paltrow Just Said About Being Reminded She Dated Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's dating history was thrust firmly back into the spotlight in late April after it came to light that he'd apparently rekindled his former romance with Jennifer Lopez — and it seems like Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is ready to get in on all that Bennifer 2.0 publicity.

As fans will already know, Lopez and Affleck have been spotted out and about together multiple times since rumors swirled that they were back together and they've even been snapped on trips across the U.S. to Montana and Miami. Sources have dished on how things are supposedly going between the two, who initially dated from 2002 until 2004, during which time they were even engaged.

According to People, Lopez and Affleck's reconciliation is no fling, despite them getting back together only weeks after she called it quits with her now former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. A source told the outlet that the two are apparently "slowly starting to talk about the future" and "are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."

But before Affleck ever got together with Lopez — the first time — there was another very famous actor in his life. It's easy to forget that Paltrow and Affleck were an item from 1997 until 2000 and, well, Paltrow didn't seem overly thrilled to be reminded of that amid the Bennifer hoopla. Read on for the details.