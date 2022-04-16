Khloe Kardashian Received An Extremely Thoughtful Gift From Travis Barker
There's no doubt that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian like to indulge in outrageous PDA. However, there's much more to their relationship than simply sharing their red-hot chemistry with the world while the cameras are snapping pics. They actually have quite a few other things in common, including a love for their families, and when it comes to the Kardashians, the reality TV star relatives seem to have eagerly welcomed Barker into the fold.
In fact, while opening up about Kourtney and Barker, a source told Us Weekly in June 2021, "They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships." Beyond that, the insider added, "Both of their families are supportive."
One of the reasons why the Kardashians approve of Barker might have something to do with the fact that he seems to be a genuinely nice guy, and he seemingly demonstrated this truth when he sent Khloé Kardashian a very thoughtful gift.
Travis Barker showed his support for Khloé Kardashian on a special day
The Kardashians' new show may be getting mixed reviews, but Travis Barker seems to fully support the project and apparently wanted to show the family his support as "The Kardashians" was set to premiere on Hulu. That's surely why he sent Khloé Kardashian a massive arrangement of flowers. On April 14, Khloé took to her Instagram Stories, via People, to share a photo of the white roses along with a look at the card that accompanied the bouquet, which read, "Congratulations! Much love, Travis."
"The most thoughtful. Thank you [Travis Barker]," Khloé wrote in her IG story. Of course, she wasn't the only one to receive such a lovely gift, and definitely wasn't the only one to share a glimpse of what they received. Kourtney Kardashian also received an arrangement of flowers from Barker and popped a pic up in her Instagram Stories, too, per People.
As for Khloé, this isn't the first time she's received flowers from Barker. Along with Kourtney, he sent Khloé flowers while she was facing issues with Tristan Thompson. Khloé also received flowers from Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, according to Glamour, in case you were worried that he wasn't keeping up with Barker.