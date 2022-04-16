Khloe Kardashian Received An Extremely Thoughtful Gift From Travis Barker

There's no doubt that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian like to indulge in outrageous PDA. However, there's much more to their relationship than simply sharing their red-hot chemistry with the world while the cameras are snapping pics. They actually have quite a few other things in common, including a love for their families, and when it comes to the Kardashians, the reality TV star relatives seem to have eagerly welcomed Barker into the fold.

In fact, while opening up about Kourtney and Barker, a source told Us Weekly in June 2021, "They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships." Beyond that, the insider added, "Both of their families are supportive."

One of the reasons why the Kardashians approve of Barker might have something to do with the fact that he seems to be a genuinely nice guy, and he seemingly demonstrated this truth when he sent Khloé Kardashian a very thoughtful gift.