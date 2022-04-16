Caitlyn Jenner Takes A Side In The Elon Musk-Twitter Episode
Tesla and SpaceX CEO (and Kanye "'Ye" West's bestie), Elon Musk is doubling down on his offer to buy Twitter in what many are calling a hostile takeover. On April 14, he used the very social media platform he intends to buy to announce that he made an offer valued at around $43 billion to snatch up all the remaining shares of the company. Small beans for the richest man in the world, but according to him, it's not about increasing his net worth. Instead, it's about democracy and freedom of expression. "I could technically afford it. But this is not a way to make money. Having a public platform that is trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. I don't care about the economics at all," he said at a Vancouver, BC TED Talk, according to Deadline.
Naturally, this move is giving off some serious Lex Luthor vibes to many Twitter users, but the company's employees have also expressed concern about the future of the platform should Musk get his way. However, he's getting support from a not-so-surprising source.
Caitlyn Jenner has entered the chat.
Caitlyn Jenner says Elon Musk's purchase will save Twitter from 'woke' employees
Former Olympian and failed California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner recently became a political pundit on Fox News, and said during an appearance on "America Reports" that she not only supports Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter, but she also believes it will free the platform from what she calls "woke employees."
"Right now, social media and so many big companies have become captive to their employees. These woke employees, and this woke movement we have out there," Jenner said. "Twitter does the exact same thing. There's this woke mentality with their employees." The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who is not included in the new "The Kardashians" show, went on to claim that she has been "shadow-banned" on the platform since becoming a Fox News contributor, using her diminished engagements as proof (however, Twitter has publicly stated previously that they do not engage in the practice of hiding user feeds on purpose). Considering that even Lady Gaga has been repulsed by the idea of engaging with Jenner, we have to wonder if her diminishing engagements have nothing to do with a shadow ban.
Nevertheless, Jenner added, "We're not getting open debate ... any longer." She echoed tweets Musk made in March, when he said the platform fails to "adhere to free speech principles." A debate has also emerged surrounding the term "woke," and how it has been weaponized by white people as cultural appropriation, according to Forbes.