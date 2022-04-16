Caitlyn Jenner Takes A Side In The Elon Musk-Twitter Episode

Former Olympian and failed California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner recently became a political pundit on Fox News, and said during an appearance on "America Reports" that she not only supports Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter, but she also believes it will free the platform from what she calls "woke employees."

"Right now, social media and so many big companies have become captive to their employees. These woke employees, and this woke movement we have out there," Jenner said. "Twitter does the exact same thing. There's this woke mentality with their employees." The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who is not included in the new "The Kardashians" show, went on to claim that she has been "shadow-banned" on the platform since becoming a Fox News contributor, using her diminished engagements as proof (however, Twitter has publicly stated previously that they do not engage in the practice of hiding user feeds on purpose). Considering that even Lady Gaga has been repulsed by the idea of engaging with Jenner, we have to wonder if her diminishing engagements have nothing to do with a shadow ban.

Nevertheless, Jenner added, "We're not getting open debate ... any longer." She echoed tweets Musk made in March, when he said the platform fails to "adhere to free speech principles." A debate has also emerged surrounding the term "woke," and how it has been weaponized by white people as cultural appropriation, according to Forbes.