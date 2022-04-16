Jay Leno Reveals What Disturbed Him Most About Will Smith's Oscars Outburst

The infamous 2022 Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars altercation was the slap heard around the world. The incident resulted in insurmountable damage for the actor. The LAPD wanted to immediately arrest Will over the attack — which Rock vehemently insisted against. Decades of critically acclaimed work and fan adoration were arguably wiped out in a moment of impulsivity — and Will's career currency nosedived and evaporated just like that. The Oscars announced a 10-year ban from attending the show and many insiders believe Will's career may possibly never rebound or recover.

Everybody and their dog has an opinion on the Will slap attack. Judd Apatow took the overly dramatic route. "He could have killed [Rock]. That's pure out-of-control rage and violence," the director posted in a since-deleted tweet (via NBC News). "And as far as *that incident* goes ... I am still processing. I have second-hand embarrassment for all involved," tweeted actor Jodie Turner-Smith (via Bossip). Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's controversial son, Jaden, on the other hand, seemed to stand by his dad. "And That's How We Do It," he tweeted.

Others, like Amy Schumer, took a deeper and more profound look at the altercation. The comedian said it made her "sad" and cited it as an example of "toxic masculinity" (via People). Now, former late-night talk show host Jay Leno is adding to the conversation — revealing what disturbed him most about Will Smith's Oscars outburst.