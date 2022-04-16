Why Kim Kardashian Is Calling Out Kourtney Over Her Surprise Vegas Wedding
Over the last few months, pop culture enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the rock n' roll love affair between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. After a romantic marriage proposal in October, the two recently took their relationship a step further when TMZ reported that the couple tied the knot in Vegas after the 2022 Grammys. Taking to Instagram, Kourt seemingly confirmed the intimate moment with a heartfelt post. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas), at 2 am, after an epic night, and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she wrote. "Practice makes perfect."
Since that fateful day, fans, friends, and family have congratulated the Poosh creator and Blink-182 drummer for taking their relationship to the next level. However, one member of the Kardashian clan has expressed confusion over one detail in Kourtney's Instagram post. During an interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Kim Kardashian opened up about the behind-the-scenes chaos regarding her sister's Vegas nuptials. "I found out when I woke at 6 in the morning to work out and there were so many messages on our group chat," she explained. "Kourtney was like 'I got married, and then Khloe was like, 'Oh, I was there.' And I was so confused."
But Kourtney and Travis' last-minute nuptials wasn't the only thing the business mogul had questions about.
Kim is confused over Kourtney's marriage license problem
Although Kim Kardashian is happy for sister Kourtney and Travis Barker, she expressed confusion during her sit-down with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa over the lack of a marriage license. After revealing that the marriage wasn't legal, she stated, "They said they couldn't get a license in time. And I was like, 'Really? I did it once in Vegas and I was able to get a license at a random middle of the night time.'" Back in 2000, Kim and music producer Damon Thomas got married in Sin City, according to USA Today.
Kourtney also expressed confusion regarding her failed marriage license during her April 6th appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." After the host said the 42-year-old got "fake married", the reality star revealed that Vegas officials weren't giving out the aforementioned document due to it being so late. "I'm like, are you guys lying? We asked five times. What do we have to do to make this happen? It was 2 a.m. and they were like "It opens at 8 o'clock," she revealed. "We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."
Even though Kourtney and Travis aren't legally married, the couple reportedly has plans to officially get hitched. According to People, a source revealed that the duo has plans for a smaller celebration. "They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends," the source said. "Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it."