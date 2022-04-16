Why Kim Kardashian Is Calling Out Kourtney Over Her Surprise Vegas Wedding

Over the last few months, pop culture enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the rock n' roll love affair between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. After a romantic marriage proposal in October, the two recently took their relationship a step further when TMZ reported that the couple tied the knot in Vegas after the 2022 Grammys. Taking to Instagram, Kourt seemingly confirmed the intimate moment with a heartfelt post. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas), at 2 am, after an epic night, and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she wrote. "Practice makes perfect."

Since that fateful day, fans, friends, and family have congratulated the Poosh creator and Blink-182 drummer for taking their relationship to the next level. However, one member of the Kardashian clan has expressed confusion over one detail in Kourtney's Instagram post. During an interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Kim Kardashian opened up about the behind-the-scenes chaos regarding her sister's Vegas nuptials. "I found out when I woke at 6 in the morning to work out and there were so many messages on our group chat," she explained. "Kourtney was like 'I got married, and then Khloe was like, 'Oh, I was there.' And I was so confused."

But Kourtney and Travis' last-minute nuptials wasn't the only thing the business mogul had questions about.