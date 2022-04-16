Rosie Perez Reveals She Had Her Own Spat At The Oscars

Now that the dust is finally starting to settle on the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident, Rosie Perez has shared her own Oscars row. Perez reunited on stage with her "White Men Can't Jump" co-stars, Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, to present the award for Best Cinematography. But backstage, Perez had one simple request for her fellow presenters, which they hilariously failed at. On April 14's episode of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Perez quipped that she was "p****d off" at her Harrelson and Snipes. She explained, "Because I just said to them, 'I have a train, just pick it up ... fluff it, let it go, and let me walk out.' They said, 'OK.' And then I see on the playback they were holding it the whole time." As to why the two decided not to let go of her train, Perez said, "They were high off their a***s."

In all fairness, the two did admit to being high while on stage presenting. "I wish I hadn't done that bong rip in the car," Harrelson joked at the Oscars. Snipes added, "And I wish I hadn't rode with you." At least Perez looked gorgeous with her train up and down!