The Tragic Death Of Helen Mirren's Stepson, Rio Hackford

Actor and businessman Rio Del Valle Hackford died Thursday, April 14 at the age of 52. Hackford's brother said that he died of an unspecified illness in Huntington Beach, California, as reported by Variety. Hackford was the son of film director Taylor Hackford and Georgie Lowre. In 1997, Taylor married actor Helen Mirren, making Rio her stepson. In response to her stepson's tragic passing, Mirren posted a smiling photo of her stepson on her Instagram and the caption "El Rio." The comments of the post are full of Hackford's fans offering an outpouring of mourning and love for the actor.

Screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis wrote a tribute to Hackford on his Instagram, "Rio was more attuned to experience than anyone I've ever known," DeVincentis remembered. "He would order you a must-have experience from a beloved menu and hold your eye as you paid attention to what was happening in your mouth."

Hackford's most recent roles were as the manager in Hulu's hit series "Pam and Tommy" and as the performance actor for IG-11 in "The Mandalorian." He also owned several nightclubs across the country, including One-Eyed Jacks in New Orleans, as well as bars in San Francisco, and Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail.