Darcey And Stacey Silva Stun Fans With Their Latest Transformation

Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva have gone under the knife many times before. But their latest plastic surgeries have fans shocked — and worried. The two are not only unrecognizable, they've crossed over to "ridiculous," per Page Six, and fans worry they're taking things too far. They both received several surgeries from Turkish surgeon Dr. Kerim Ünal, including liposuction, boob lifts, cheek lifts, and most alarming to fans, "fox eye" surgery to elongate their eyes. The results have fans concerned... at least the nice ones are.

"Want to scare your kids for Halloween this year? Book a Darcey & Stacey Cameo! Your kids will be terrified.. and probably never sleep again," one commenter tweeted. Another replied, "They are going to have to change the name to 'House of Horrors.' ... They look like aliens!" Another said, "They have as much movement and facial expression as a burn victim. This is self-mutilation at its most expensive," and included the hashtag #farceyandfakey. One funny (but mean) commenter on an Instagram screenshot said, "Leatherface called he wants his mask back."

Reddit users were more concerned for the twins, with one warning of the "increasingly more dangerous and risky" surgeries, saying, "It's not a game." Another expressed concern that Darcey "has Body Dysmorphic Disorder," saying "I don't think she has a grasp of reality at all." An Instagram commenter agreed, saying, "She needs actual mental help, this is a disorder," and asked TLC "to help her get treatment." We hope she does.