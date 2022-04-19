Jennifer Garner Love Life Seems To Be Just As Solid As Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's

When it comes to her love life, Jennifer Garner is usually not the kind of person who likes to flaunt it at red carpet premieres or talk about it during her interviews. However, Garner has opened up about her divorce from Ben Affleck and how it's impacted her life. In 2016, she told Vanity Fair that despite all of the heartache that their split had caused, Affleck was still her end-all, be-all. "What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy," she said.

While both Garner and Affleck have moved on with their lives, it's Affleck who has made a huge splash in his new relationship — and now engagement — with Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the chart-topper believes that her romance with Affleck has been nothing short of "a beautiful love story." Lopez told People in February, "What I can teach my children is that real love exists. Some things can be forever, but it doesn't mean they just have a straight line." And even though everyone has been focused on the constant PDA and declarations of love between Affleck and Lopez lately, it seems like Garner's love life is just as solid, too.